Chalkboard THESE 4 steps will RUIN religion and END America
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Dec 22, 2022

Religious institutions are under attack, despite the First Amendment. And thanks to the far-left’s assault against religion, Christians are facing hostility from not only the media and culture, but from our government as well. There's one, clear reason why this is happening: People of faith are the hardest to demoralize and subvert. But this is also why it's so crucial for us to hold tight to our faith. In this clip, Glenn heads to the chalkboard, showing the steps it takes to ruin religion and ultimately…to end America.


Watch Glenn’s entire Wednesday Night Special on this topic, called ‘EXPOSED: The Next Phase of the Left’s War Against Christians.’ It’s available now on BlazeTV.com.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYtk1Peh7ko

