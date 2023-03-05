Pursuing the enemy: Airborne Troops' artillery units in combat action within special military operation
120mm 2S9 Nona self-propelled gun crews eliminate AFU manpower and fighting vehicles in all directions.
🔎 Reconnaissance units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces detected a Ukrainian nationalists' platoon strongpoint. Its coordinates were rapidly transmitted to the artillery command post.
💥 The Nona self-propelled gun crews redeployed to their firing positions, neutralised the strongpoints, and eliminated the enemy manpower.
💥 Meanwhile, the crews, equipped with similar self-propelled systems, eliminated the enemy on the right bank of Dnepr in the southern sector of the special military operation.
🪖 Artillery units of the 'winged infantry' operate professionally, firmly, and cohesively, showing their courage and valour. Once the enemy facilities are eliminated, the crews rapidly reposition for further operation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.