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It's A Trap, MUST SEE- January 12, 2022
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104 views • January 13, 2022
It's A Trap, MUST SEE- January 12, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below: Please share my video as much as you can…
Stew Peters Show – Mass Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u8QMGRkxs7HJ/
They are putting people in camps in USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNpB5MiKJbI
When you hear blah blah like this, know it is all scripted narrative.
https://youtu.be/eGBxl2Fx14M
Also, all these new variants are a load of crap…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wcpcA7zNmQ
The test contain poison
https://www.bitchute.com/video/re4Wuy7ZZBMT/
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below: Please share my video as much as you can…
Stew Peters Show – Mass Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u8QMGRkxs7HJ/
They are putting people in camps in USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNpB5MiKJbI
When you hear blah blah like this, know it is all scripted narrative.
https://youtu.be/eGBxl2Fx14M
Also, all these new variants are a load of crap…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wcpcA7zNmQ
The test contain poison
https://www.bitchute.com/video/re4Wuy7ZZBMT/
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