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BASSES2014 Irate Women's Radio Show with Sarah Goodley
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12 views • January 12, 2022
Sarah Goodley is a former midwife, and fought the rights of childbirth, and faced down the wrath against natural child birth. She highlighted the Heal Prick Test, where every baby's blood is taken, at a the crucial time at birth, when both baby and mother's blood is present. A tracker data base on every person born. The radio show followed on from Kerry Cassidy's Whistle blower radio show, both went live the Friday evening, before the 1st international Bases project conference got formally underway. 8th Aug 2014, at Marlborough College, Wiltshire.
Features Mirjam Janse, Ben Emlyn Jones, and more from the conference
Features Mirjam Janse, Ben Emlyn Jones, and more from the conference
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