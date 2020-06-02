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The David Knight Show (2June20 Full Show)
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14 views • June 02, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:38 Fauci’s “standard of care” for COVID exposed as fraud; Hospital bills $18,000 for COVID test
— 00:14:05 Why can’t police figure out who’s dropping off loads of bricks at protest sites? A full list of what been dropped off in each city
— 00:22:34 College profs give instructions on how to tear down monuments and society
— 00:31:44 The truth about mainstream media’s dumpster fire of lies about Infowars
— 00:46:12 Keith Ellison & son continue to push Antifa as remedy to Trump & a site that openly supplies “rent-a-mob” protestors
— 00:59:24 Barr’s DOJ comes after Bundys — AGAIN — even after “dismissal with prejudice”
— 01:13:22 Looter explains for him it’s only about the money; Fire chief breaks down after fire crews blocked from burning home with child inside
— 01:27:54 Italy says COVID is dead and the biggest looting of America by far was bipartisan lockdown
— 01:42:14 China builds replica of Taiwan Presidential Palace to train for war. What has the US government built to train for war?
— 01:45:30 China & Biden virtue signal about racism, but here’s THEIR history
— 01:54:50 WH under siege, what are Trump’s legal options for using military in the states?
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:38 Fauci’s “standard of care” for COVID exposed as fraud; Hospital bills $18,000 for COVID test
— 00:14:05 Why can’t police figure out who’s dropping off loads of bricks at protest sites? A full list of what been dropped off in each city
— 00:22:34 College profs give instructions on how to tear down monuments and society
— 00:31:44 The truth about mainstream media’s dumpster fire of lies about Infowars
— 00:46:12 Keith Ellison & son continue to push Antifa as remedy to Trump & a site that openly supplies “rent-a-mob” protestors
— 00:59:24 Barr’s DOJ comes after Bundys — AGAIN — even after “dismissal with prejudice”
— 01:13:22 Looter explains for him it’s only about the money; Fire chief breaks down after fire crews blocked from burning home with child inside
— 01:27:54 Italy says COVID is dead and the biggest looting of America by far was bipartisan lockdown
— 01:42:14 China builds replica of Taiwan Presidential Palace to train for war. What has the US government built to train for war?
— 01:45:30 China & Biden virtue signal about racism, but here’s THEIR history
— 01:54:50 WH under siege, what are Trump’s legal options for using military in the states?
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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