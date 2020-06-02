The David Knight Show (2June20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:38 Fauci’s “standard of care” for COVID exposed as fraud; Hospital bills $18,000 for COVID test— 00:14:05 Why can’t police figure out who’s dropping off loads of bricks at protest sites? A full list of what been dropped off in each city— 00:22:34 College profs give instructions on how to tear down monuments and society— 00:31:44 The truth about mainstream media’s dumpster fire of lies about Infowars— 00:46:12 Keith Ellison & son continue to push Antifa as remedy to Trump & a site that openly supplies “rent-a-mob” protestors— 00:59:24 Barr’s DOJ comes after Bundys — AGAIN — even after “dismissal with prejudice”— 01:13:22 Looter explains for him it’s only about the money; Fire chief breaks down after fire crews blocked from burning home with child inside— 01:27:54 Italy says COVID is dead and the biggest looting of America by far was bipartisan lockdown— 01:42:14 China builds replica of Taiwan Presidential Palace to train for war. What has the US government built to train for war?— 01:45:30 China & Biden virtue signal about racism, but here’s THEIR history— 01:54:50 WH under siege, what are Trump’s legal options for using military in the states?