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Greg Gutfeld SLAMS Joe Biden For Pulling the Race Card on Voting Issue
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60 views • July 18, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Joe Biden spoke about the new voting measures in Texas this week and used over-the-top rhetoric to politicize the issue. Biden also injected race into the issue, because that’s all Democrats can do these days.
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