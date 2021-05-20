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'Under who's care?'
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80 views • May 20, 2021
22/5/21 G-ATRM OVERHEAD AS I ARRIVE HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7743.
(I HAVE MADE AT LEAST 700 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS FOR THIS JEW)
Gillick competence.
Gillick competence is a term originating in England and Wales and is used in medical law to decide whether a child is able to consent to their own medical treatment, without the need for parental permission or knowledge.
Penguins: Selected Head Teachers take their orders from the Rabbi's down at the goat lodges.
https://circleofthedolphins.wordpress.com/2016/06/21/dr-dave-mihalovic-if-your-doctor-insists-that-vaccines-are-safe-then-have-them-sign-this-form/
If Your Doctor Insists That Vaccines Are Safe, Then Have Them Sign This Form – Dr. Dave Mihalovic
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
(I HAVE MADE AT LEAST 700 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS FOR THIS JEW)
Gillick competence.
Gillick competence is a term originating in England and Wales and is used in medical law to decide whether a child is able to consent to their own medical treatment, without the need for parental permission or knowledge.
Penguins: Selected Head Teachers take their orders from the Rabbi's down at the goat lodges.
https://circleofthedolphins.wordpress.com/2016/06/21/dr-dave-mihalovic-if-your-doctor-insists-that-vaccines-are-safe-then-have-them-sign-this-form/
If Your Doctor Insists That Vaccines Are Safe, Then Have Them Sign This Form – Dr. Dave Mihalovic
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
Keywords
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