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Melbourne Protest 5 March 2022
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60 views • March 05, 2022
Every Melbourne protest march is different. We zig zagged our way through the city, after we started, and found our way right back at Parliament House when we finished. There were a few awkward moments when the march leaders ignored the Police lines and moved through them to keep going. The Police hurried and regathered at the next intersection. It was all done in a careful "give and take". The video clips show footage of the start, through the different streets and arriving back at Parliament House, plus relaxing in the street before having to move off to allow traffic through.
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