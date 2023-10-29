Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hidden Meaning of Akita Uncovered After 50 Years! Spiritual Director of Seer Reveals Secret Message!
channel image
High Hopes
2874 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
54 views
Published 15 hours ago

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Oct 29, 2023


Fr Elias Mary gives the latest update regarding the meaning behind the third message of Our Lady of Akita. The revelation regarding the meaning of the "the SIGN LEFT BY MY SON" is uncovered in the little known writings of the spiritual director of seer Agnes Sasagawa.


Book quoted: Seibo-Maria-Zoh no Namida: Tehpu no Bunshuh (Kana no Mizukame), Yasuda Shinpu no Ohanashi [Holy Mother’s Statue and its Tears: An Anthology of Tape-Recorded Preachment (The Cain’s Water Jar), Father Yasuda’s Narratives], coedited by Akemi Igarashi and Sachiko Kotake, published by Tajimi Convent, Gifu, Japan, on April 1, 2003, pp. 78-79.


Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/live/rLVUGL57lRg?feature=share


📖NEW CHILDREN'S CATHOLIC BOOK: Apparitions of Holy Mother Mary: Five Heavenly Calls to Children!

US LINK: https://amz.run/6sFD

Australia: https://amzn.asia/d/jkxngYf

UK: https://amzn.eu/d/5RL3Wz4


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


  🌟 For Australian devotees

  https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215


📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R


🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !

https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view


🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html


🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

          / @motherandrefuge


✝️ Visit Our Website

      https://motherandrefuge.com/


💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

        ❤️PayPal Donation Link:

         https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

          https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge


✝️ Join us on FB:

           https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/


⛪Join our Telegram Group

           https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1


✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

           https://t.me/MotherandRefuge


⛪ Join our Signal Group

          https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv


✝️ Join us on Twitter


https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09


​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

           Email : [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX2uErUpNW8

Keywords
secret messagechristianprophecycatholicakitaour ladymother and refugemystery solvedfr elias maryhidden twistthird messagethe sign left by my sonagnes sasagawaspirtual director

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket