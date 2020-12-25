12/25/2020 Miles Guo: the CCP doesn’t want the Chinese people to own any fortunate things, even including their right to celebrate the Christmas; the core value of our Whistleblowers’ Movement is...

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12/25/2020 郭先生直播：共产党什么好事情都不想让老百姓拥有，包括过圣诞节的权利；爆料革命的真谛就是“唯真不破”，并时刻检验我们每一个人的勇气、真诚和善良
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan