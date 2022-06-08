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America 🇺🇲 Please help Displaced Europeans in Canada - We want to Be Productive !
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80 views • June 08, 2022
Note: I forgot to Mention Our Churches and places of worship are constantly under attack via arson media lies and government Hate !
Also : I dont speak for all Europeans Im just expressing my feelings ! and and application to the USA wont hurt. for people that want to be productive
Also : I dont speak for all Europeans Im just expressing my feelings ! and and application to the USA wont hurt. for people that want to be productive
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