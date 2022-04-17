DELIVERANCE FROM WITCHCRAFT 2, Mark 1:21-39; Luke 4:40-41; James 3:13-16; Ephesians 6:10-18, 20220417

DELIVERANCE FROM WITCHCRAFT 2, Mark 1:21-39; Luke 4:40-41; James 3:13-16; Ephesians 6:10-18, Sunday, April 17, 2022

Summary of how to receive deliverance: 1. Forgive everyone. It is your responsibility to forgive others; you don’t wait until they humble themselves; not for their sakes, but for your sake. 2. Forgiveness is key; forgive yourself and those who may have harmed or abused you. 3. Confess your faith in Christ; because He is the high priest of our confession. 4. Confess any known sin by yourself or your ancestors. You have to identity yourself with the family problem; confess it, ask for forgiveness although it was your grandmother or aunt or grandfather or father. 5. Repent of all sin. Without repentance there is no deliverance, Proverbs 28:13. If you need mercy, you have to first confess and forsake all sin. 6. Break off any occult association or organization, secret societies, freemasonry, etc., 7. Every sickness or disease we have is associated with an evil spirit: the spirit of anger, hatred, lust, etc. as in Mark 1:23 8. Claim the power in the atoning Blood of the LORD Jesus Christ to deliver by confessing and forsaking all sin. 9. Put on the whole armor of GOD, (Ephesians 6:10-18). Live by GOD’s Word (Matthew 4:4), claim deliverance as a redeemed son or daughter of GOD, through our union with our LORD Jesus Christ. 10. Submit to GOD and Resist Satan (James 4:7). Remember we are fighting against the devil’s evil. 11. Claim GOD’s promises in Christ Jesus for life and godliness.