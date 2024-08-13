BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Mary The "Co-Redemptrix"? – A Catholic Analysis
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
40 followers
0
19 views • 8 months ago

This is an important video that contains many new points. We hope that people watch the entire video, for there are important points throughout.


0:00 Defenders Of “Co-Redemptrix” Don’t Know What The Term Means

1:04 “Co-Redemptrix” Literally Means That Mary Is A Redeemer

2:25 Trent Infallibly Teaches That Jesus “Alone” Is The Redeemer

3:35 Theologian Van Noort Against The Title “Co-Redemptrix”

5:27 Theologian Fr. Joseph Pohle Against The Title

6:19 A Theologian Makes An Interesting Admission About The Term

7:02 St. Thomas Teaches That Only Jesus Is Called “Redeemer”

7:26 Cardinal Gibbons Teaches That Only Jesus Is Called “Redeemer” And “Savior”

7:46 The Council Of Florence’s Dogmatic Definition That Jesus “Alone” Redeemed Man

8:49 The Roman Catechism (Catechism Of Trent) Teaches The Same

9:19 St. Robert Bellarmine Teaches The Same

10:27 Mediatrix Objection

16:37 Defenders Of “Co-Redemptrix” Are Inconsistent & Often Abandon Their Primary Claim

17:45 St. Thomas Refuted Their Argument

18:40 Some Of The Misinformation That’s Spread On This Issue

18:54 The Mistranslation Of Pope Leo XIII’s Encyclical On The Rosary

19:08 Taylor Marshall Uses The Mistranslation Of Pope Leo XIII

20:06 Pope St. Pius X’s Teaching In Ad Diem Illum

20:15 False Traditionalist Priest Misquotes Pius X

22:54 Other False Arguments For “Co-Redemptrix” Refuted

30:13 Mary Was Redeemed

31:40 Original Sin Was The Sin Of One

32:11 St. Thomas Aquinas And St. Robert Bellarmine Teach That Original Sin Was The Sin Of Adam Alone


The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/mary-not-co-redemptrix/


To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email


https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

biblechristianityfaithhistoryapocalypsepopecatholic churchpapacydoctrinecatholicism
