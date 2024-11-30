Better Hope The Lord doesn't return now

What if The Lord returned last night where would He have found you, in a bar, maybe in bed with your girlfriend/boyfriend, I mean are you ready? Music by Send Rain

John tells us their will be two types of people on that day the confident and the ashamed. Confident; a state of self-assurance that is often based on one's status. What is your current status, “A Child of God in perfect fellowship with God” Ashamed; a state of defeat or degradation that is visible to others, can also be used as a verb to mean to insult, humiliate, or blush. Degradation; the act of lowering something or someone to a less respected state.

People it is time to purify yourselves and get ready to meet the lord in the air, two choices confidence or ashamed?

When Adam and Eve fell out of fellowship with God fear was the result, ask yourself, do an inventory, are you ready to meet God?



