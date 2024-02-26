Megyn Kelly | Nathan Wade's Former Attorney May Show EXPLOSIVE Texts to Georgia Judge Today, with Phil Holloway

Megyn Kelly is joined by Phil Holloway, founder of Holloway Law Group, to discuss Nathan Wade’s former divorce lawyer meeting with the judge in the Fani Willis case, the key element of the Terrance Bradley texts and what they could show, the relevance of attorney-client privilege, what will happen on Friday during the next hearing, and more.



