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I Hate Prophecy Exagerations
AnotherVoiceintheDarkness
AnotherVoiceintheDarkness
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12 views • March 05, 2020
I hate prophecy exaggerations. When they don't come true it makes a mockery of the whole subject of Bible Prophecy. These latest predictions about the October 31 prophecy and September 16 blood moon are no different. Hundreds of videos are going up claiming that Jesus will return, The Antichrist will be revealed, that The Mark of The Beast will begin and that a Tsunami will hit the U.S. all on such and such a date How ridiculous! To the World, anyone who believes in Bible prophecy of any sort looks crazy, even if they are quite sane and rational in what they are saying, simply because the whole subject has become tainted by so many exaggerated and false predictions! The Bible does contain valid prophecies; there is no need to make them up. This video is about getting together to prepare for The Mark of the Beast, The Antichrist and The Return of Jesus.

To read an article that deals with this subject, click on this link: http://goo.gl/Pu7Ou2 Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found at the end of the video.

*** Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
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fake newsbiblejesustruthprophecyendbeastcrazy2012biblicalapocalypserevelationantichrist666endtimesanswerreturnlunaticfalse informationexagerations
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy