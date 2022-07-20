The Judgement of the Stars- Cosmic Boogie Woogie

Streamed live on Apr 2, 2022 for Live Shows go to @Now You See TVThe judgment and transgression of the stars is foretold in the Bible and the Book of Enoch. The Scriptures state that the order of the stars will change, and the procession will be hidden from the sinners. In their judgment the stars will fall and bring destruction down upon earth. Join us tonight as we discuss the "Cosmic Boogie Woogie" that causes men's hearts to fail.





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