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GB News: Neil Oliver... There’s Fear In The Air. NOT From The People, But The Leaders 🔥🔥🔥
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275 views • September 28, 2021
GB News: Neil Oliver... "There’s fear in the air. The strongest smell of fear is emanating not from the ordinary people, but from the leaders... They are frightened. You can smell it. Smells like victory"
THE HUNTERS BECOME THE HUNTED
#TrustThePlan
THE HUNTERS BECOME THE HUNTED
#TrustThePlan
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