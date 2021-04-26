Officer Sicknick Betrayed By Power

It is an astounding example of propaganda waged on the American people originating with the U.S. Capitol Police Department in order to foment a false narrative for the power hungry cowards of the U.S. Congress.On January 6th, Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police Officer texted his brother twice after being hit with pepper spray after the protest at the U.S. Capitol. Telling him he was in good shape. But sometime after 10 pm Sicknick collapsed and was taken to a D.C. Hospital where he was put on a ventilator after suffering from a stroke and a blood clot. Around 9:30 pm on January 7th Sicknick died. Immediately. the USCP released a statement claiming SIcknick died due to injuries sustained while on duty. Saying Sicknick “was injured while physically engaging with protesters” and that he “was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”Then the fourth estate got to work. Turning Sicknick into a martyr for the Democrat's big lie. The New York Times began the onslaught of lies, falsely reporting that Sicknick had died after being struck by a fire extinguisher. The propaganda floodgates had been opened.On March 14th Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, were charged with assaulting Sicknick with a substance similar to bear spray. But unlike the still unknown Capitol Police officer who had all charges dropped that killed Ashli Babbitt in cold blood without a vocal warning or even a warning shot. Khater and Tanios were awaiting the results of the Medical Examiner to see if they would be charged with Sicknick's death.On April 19, 2021, over three months after the autopsy, the office of the chief medical examiner of the District of Columbia, Francisco J. Diaz, released its report, concluding that the manner of death was natural and that the manner of death was due to two strokes and a blood clot "acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar arterythrombosis" Diaz then told the Washington Post that there was no evidence that Sicknick had an allergic reaction to chemicals or was otherwise injured, and that "all that transpired played a role in his condition".And now as the Washington Examiner reports "Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, on Thursday sent a letter to acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, contending the determination from Chief Medical Officer Francisco Diaz, who told the Washington Examiner last week that Sicknick’s cause of death was a stroke, “raises more questions about what USCP knew and what actions USCP took to confirm certain facts regarding Officer Sicknick’s death before it released its Jan. 7 statement.”The massive coverup by the those that cowered and hid behind their lies rather than face their constituents is a prime example of the rot at the core of our Republic.