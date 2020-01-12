The Emergency Exit And Our Great Escape, Could Be Only Days Away!!!

There are very interesting things occurring in the world at the moment that are of great prophetic significance and these would seem to be working to bring the world to the point where world chaos will be brought about by those who currently occupy positions of authority. This is when the Antichrist will step in to bring about order from the chaos in the form of a New World Order. For those who have felt disappointed and even angry at the fact that we are still here and see how the world is becoming worse and worse, I hope this video will assist in encouraging you as we look at some world events with immense prophetic significance.



If you have the ability to share this information on social media, or through other means, please would you help me be re-uploading it to your channel/page and linking back to the original video in your description? This will boost the exposure that YouTube gives to the video as it would seem they are doing their best NOT to have this information shared with more people. Thank you and God Bless!