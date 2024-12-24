© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hawaii The Kilauea volcano has erupted, the US Geological Survey said. There is no threat to local residents or infrastructure.
Judge in Luigi Mangione Case Married to Ex-Pfizer Exec (report)
Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker also owns substantial stock in healthcare and Big Pharma - including Pfizer, where her husband previously served as VP, according to financial records for 2023.
Her financial holdings include somewhere between $50k and $100k in Pfizer stock, and her husband, who left Pfizer in 2010, collects a pension through the company's Senior Executive Retirement Plan, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported.
“The judge's ties to the healthcare business are a stark reminder of how pervasive the for-profit industry is in American life - a point made by Mangione himself," Klippenstein noted.
