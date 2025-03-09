Avian Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are egg prices so high? Is it because the Department of Agriculture is killing over a 100 million egg laying chickens. Is the astronomical price of eggs a conspiracy, (oh my God, say it ain't so) to remove a cheap source of protein from the American diet? Or is this all-just inflation? Let's look.