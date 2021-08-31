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π. Ελπίδιος: Να ξεκινάς την ημέρα σου με χαρά | Fr. Elpidios: Begin your day with joy
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34 views • August 31, 2021
π. Ελπίδιος: Να ξεκινάς την ημέρα σου με χαρά | Fr. Elpidios: Begin your day with joy
Οπτικά (Βίντεο) Κανάλια / Visual (video)
Rumble:
1) πάτερ Ελπίδιος / Fr. Elpidios
https://rumble.com/c/c-1053003
Brighteon:
1) πάτερ Ελπίδιος / Pater Elpidios
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paterelpidios
YouTube:
1)Ουράνια Νοσταλγία / Heavenly Nostalgia
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFl9SCVObTTOk5op5J1UYvQ
2)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Ελληνικά / Spiritual Dewdrops Greek
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvZjuqz-ihitEYjfUAip0Qg
3)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Ρώσικα / Spiritual Dewdrops Russian
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbv9yGbUAo_RNL-w-iOy9RQ
4)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Γερμανικά / Spiritual Dewdrops German
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSq3kAgM7SdYbnMh9FQ7UA
5)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Ρουμάνικα / Spiritual Dewdrops Romanian
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNi3x7j83ai098jaapjHuPw
6)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Αγγλικά / Spiritual Dewdrops English
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLlKDjyxfizs7M8YwgQ872A
Ηχητικά Κανάλια / Audio Channels
Spotify:
1) Fr. Elpidios - https://open.spotify.com/show/18uSPceGEO3zEidPX7cf0Y
Anchor.fm:
2) Fr. Elpidios - https://anchor.fm/fr-elpidios/
3)Apple Podcasts:
Fr. Elpidios - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fr-elpidios/id1584228436
Μπλογκ και Κείμενα / Blog and Text
1)Ουράνια Νοσταλγία / Heavenly Nostalgia
https://ouranianostalgia.blogspot.com/
2)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες / Spiritual Dewdrops
https://pnevmatikesdrosostalides.blogspot.com/
3)Ουράνια Μελωδία / Heavenly Melody
https://ourania-melodia.blogspot.com/
4) Το Βιβλίο του Θεού / The Book of God
https://tobibliotoutheou.blogspot.com/
5) Η κατήχηση της μικρής Αγγελικής / The catechism of little Angelika
https://katixisiagelikis.blogspot.com/
6) Άνθη του Παραδείσου / Blossoms of Paradise
https://anthiparadisou.blogspot.com/
Οπτικά (Βίντεο) Κανάλια / Visual (video)
Rumble:
1) πάτερ Ελπίδιος / Fr. Elpidios
https://rumble.com/c/c-1053003
Brighteon:
1) πάτερ Ελπίδιος / Pater Elpidios
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paterelpidios
YouTube:
1)Ουράνια Νοσταλγία / Heavenly Nostalgia
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFl9SCVObTTOk5op5J1UYvQ
2)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Ελληνικά / Spiritual Dewdrops Greek
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvZjuqz-ihitEYjfUAip0Qg
3)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Ρώσικα / Spiritual Dewdrops Russian
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbv9yGbUAo_RNL-w-iOy9RQ
4)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Γερμανικά / Spiritual Dewdrops German
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSq3kAgM7SdYbnMh9FQ7UA
5)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Ρουμάνικα / Spiritual Dewdrops Romanian
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNi3x7j83ai098jaapjHuPw
6)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες Αγγλικά / Spiritual Dewdrops English
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLlKDjyxfizs7M8YwgQ872A
Ηχητικά Κανάλια / Audio Channels
Spotify:
1) Fr. Elpidios - https://open.spotify.com/show/18uSPceGEO3zEidPX7cf0Y
Anchor.fm:
2) Fr. Elpidios - https://anchor.fm/fr-elpidios/
3)Apple Podcasts:
Fr. Elpidios - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fr-elpidios/id1584228436
Μπλογκ και Κείμενα / Blog and Text
1)Ουράνια Νοσταλγία / Heavenly Nostalgia
https://ouranianostalgia.blogspot.com/
2)Πνευματικές Δροσοσταλίδες / Spiritual Dewdrops
https://pnevmatikesdrosostalides.blogspot.com/
3)Ουράνια Μελωδία / Heavenly Melody
https://ourania-melodia.blogspot.com/
4) Το Βιβλίο του Θεού / The Book of God
https://tobibliotoutheou.blogspot.com/
5) Η κατήχηση της μικρής Αγγελικής / The catechism of little Angelika
https://katixisiagelikis.blogspot.com/
6) Άνθη του Παραδείσου / Blossoms of Paradise
https://anthiparadisou.blogspot.com/
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