Lipid Nanoparticles of mRNA Vaccines May Affect Every Single Human Egg

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https://gnews.org/post/p18k4b0c7
On August 8th, Dr. James Thorpe released a video illustrating the potential effects of mRNA vaccines on human reproduction. James Thorpe is a board-certified Medical Doctor, a clinical professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Maternal-Fetal Medicine in the U.S.