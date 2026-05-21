Cuba has always posed a nat'l security threat to the US. They're a leading state sponsor of terror - Neocon Gusano Narco Rubio

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"Cuba not only has weapons they've acquired from Russia and China, but they also host Russian and Chinese intelligence presence in their country. So Cuba has always posed a national security threat to the US. They're a leading state sponsor of terror." - Neocon Gusano Narco Rubio
🔴 @DDGeopolitics