The Death Science Agenda to EXTERMINATE Humanity - Preview of coming Mike Adams talk in May, 2020

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Mike Adams, aka the "Health Ranger," is the publisher of NaturalNews.com, Science.news and author of "Food Forensics." Adams' videos, science papers, articles and websites have been universally banned by every prominent tech platform in the world. Adams is one of the most heavily censored scientists alive today, and he is currently working on a new supplement to remove toxic aluminum from the blood using organic forms of mineral compounds.