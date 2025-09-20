BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The CIA/Mossad Replace Charlie Kirk with JD Vance & Ben Shapiro While the Right Goes Cancel Culture & Fuentes Flips
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
864 followers
4
645 views • 2 days ago

The strategy is working. Suddenly, with the public execution and martyrdom of Charlie Kirk, MAGAT supporters are now demanding Cancel Culture, Snitch Lines, Punishing Wrongthink, and Restricting Free Speech. While the left and right wings of The Jones Plantation are hypnotized by engraved bullets, destroyed confessions, and Mormon-tranny-furries, the US CONgress is rolling out more support for the Sabbatian Death Cult.


Keywords
ben shapirocharlie kirkturning pointjd vance
