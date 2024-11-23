Melbourne Freedom Rally 23 November 2024 - Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos, this on covering the action walking to Queen Victoria Market and the speeches there. The new topic to talk about, along with all the other government led corruption issues, is the bill they are trying to push through Federal Parliament to control the age of those using online social media. It is transparently obvious that this will inevitably lead to a digital ID by deception. We are awake to their tricks.