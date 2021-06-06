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SHOCKING!!! Alicia Smith (A Mother of Two) Shares the Horrors of Her COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
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323 views • June 06, 2021
Rumble — SHOCKING!!! Alicia Smith (A Mother of Two) Shares the Horrors of Her COVID-19 Vaccine Injury + Mike and John Provenzano

Learn More About General Flynn and Clay Clark's Reopen America Tour Today At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com

Learn the TRUTH About the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
This woman has permanent tremors as a result of the COVID-19 vaccines. Text 318-224-1467 to donate and support Alicia Smith TODAY!

Helpful Resources:
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com

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Protect Your Rights:
Reach out to Leigh Dundas
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Discover the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine injuries at: www.OpenVAERS.com/COVID-Data.

Read the Vaccine Injury Report - https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/VAERS-v2-SOP.pdf
www.OpenVAERS.com/COVID-Data

Vaccines Adverse Event Reporting System - Less Than 1% of Vaccine Injuries Are Ever Entered Into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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