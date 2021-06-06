SHOCKING!!! Alicia Smith (A Mother of Two) Shares the Horrors of Her COVID-19 Vaccine Injury

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Learn More About General Flynn and Clay Clark's Reopen America Tour Today At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Learn the TRUTH About the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
This woman has permanent tremors as a result of the COVID-19 vaccines. Text 318-224-1467 to donate and support Alicia Smith TODAY!
Helpful Resources:
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
Protect Your Wealth:
www.BH-PM.com
1971 - $40.80 per ounce
2000 - $282.05 per ounce
2020 - $1,791.66 per ounce
Protect Your Rights:
Reach out to Leigh Dundas
www.VAXXTER.com
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
www.LeighDundas.com
https://www.citizens-rights.org/
Discover the truth about the COVID-19 vaccine injuries at: www.OpenVAERS.com/COVID-Data.
Read the Vaccine Injury Report - https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/pdf/VAERS-v2-SOP.pdf
www.OpenVAERS.com/COVID-Data
Vaccines Adverse Event Reporting System - Less Than 1% of Vaccine Injuries Are Ever Entered Into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System:
https://vaers.hhs.gov/