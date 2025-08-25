Terrorist Israel bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, then bomb rescue workers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Terrorist Israel bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza
~ A shocking sequence, captured on camera, shows a doctor holding up a bloodied coat to document the aftermath of an airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Moments later, a second strike hits the same location, engulfing the area in chaos and resulting in numerous casualties.
~ Two Israeli air strikes hit the Naser hospital in Khan Younis. The second one hit rescue workers. A number of casualties were reported.
Video Clips sourced @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!