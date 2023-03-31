LA SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA PASADA Y EL FUTURO QUE VIENE

Leslie Manookian explica sencillamente lo que ha sucedido financieramente en USA y en el mundo, en la pandemia y lo que parece venir en el futuro. Entendamos lo que ha pasado y lo que viene para estar prevenidos.
Cómo pretenden establecer en el gobierno mundial un INGRESO ÚNICO UNIVERSAL para toda la población, los robots, y otras cosas más.
