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Oney the Truth to be Set Free
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52 views • November 01, 2021
The truth will only set us free if we obey it. Jesus came and taught us how to be free from sin, how to live in harmony, and how to join the Kingdom of heaven right now. But the question is will we do what He said, and be set free? Or will we ignore Him and sufer the consequences..?
How to escape the matrix: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
How to escape the matrix: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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