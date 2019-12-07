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RED ALERT Unite before the YouTube Purge
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22 views • December 07, 2019
Please support my work by viewing & sharing. I have lots to say!
Brighteon Quotas: 25 videos for 250 views 50 videos for 500 views
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
YOUTUBE CONTENT: https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
BitChute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AfrxeRCcc6np/
Gretta Fahey https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqVi5Z-LfUwOWYWitlhK8Sg/videos https://targetedindividualsireland.net/
Dana Ashley https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ/videos
Robert Duncan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oNf0JhqtPA
Israel "helping" Brazil https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcGgjocs6s
Auto Loans https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/what-went-up-came-down-and-up-and-will-come-down-again/
Armour of God https://biblehub.com/niv/ephesians/6.htm
Q https://qmap.pub/?pg=2 http://qmap.pub/players
For Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrg!@ Gц!деsт0иеs - original в@nnеd vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
Television Replacements
TruNews https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSofficial/videos
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Newspaper Replacements
http://zerohedge.com/ https://newsbusters.org/
https://investmentwatchblog.com/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8dUgPuU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2eiYjQxM
Brighteon Quotas: 25 videos for 250 views 50 videos for 500 views
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
YOUTUBE CONTENT: https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
BitChute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AfrxeRCcc6np/
Gretta Fahey https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqVi5Z-LfUwOWYWitlhK8Sg/videos https://targetedindividualsireland.net/
Dana Ashley https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ/videos
Robert Duncan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oNf0JhqtPA
Israel "helping" Brazil https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcGgjocs6s
Auto Loans https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/what-went-up-came-down-and-up-and-will-come-down-again/
Armour of God https://biblehub.com/niv/ephesians/6.htm
Q https://qmap.pub/?pg=2 http://qmap.pub/players
For Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrg!@ Gц!деsт0иеs - original в@nnеd vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
Television Replacements
TruNews https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSofficial/videos
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Newspaper Replacements
http://zerohedge.com/ https://newsbusters.org/
https://investmentwatchblog.com/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8dUgPuU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2eiYjQxM
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