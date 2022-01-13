BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith -" Re-connect and Re-orient to G-d Almighty."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • January 13, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith
Topic: Re-connect and Re-orient to G-d Almighty.
https://www.rabbismith.org/

About:
• Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith became a Rabbi to learn the truth and teach the truth. He became a lawyer to help others speak the truth. He studied molecular biology, virology and infectious diseases at the University of California at Berkeley, and he knows the truth. You may have heard of him as the lawyer for Dr. Yosef Glassman who is fighting to stop euthanasia in New Jersey. You may have seen his letter showing the false information that was used by the public health officials to bully the rabbis into closing synagogues and yeshivas. And, now you can see and hear him for yourself.
Rabbi Smith is married and the father of nine children and lives in New Jersey.
Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith
[email protected]


Interview Council

Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
https://www.mindwars.uk/

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthfreedomchildrenpoliticsfamilyspiritualitytruthreligionfaithjusticedepopulation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
Ukraine is facing a five-dimensional crisis &#8211; a national suicide

Ukraine is facing a five-dimensional crisis – a national suicide

Lance D Johnson
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
Saudi warplanes unleashed 52 strikes on Yemen in one day, as energy infrastructure hangs in the balance 

Saudi warplanes unleashed 52 strikes on Yemen in one day, as energy infrastructure hangs in the balance 

Lance D Johnson
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Nepal Seeks Climate Compensation for August Flood as Experts Dispute CO2 Link

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy