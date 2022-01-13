Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith -" Re-connect and Re-orient to G-d Almighty."

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Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith
Topic: Re-connect and Re-orient to G-d Almighty.
https://www.rabbismith.org/
About:
• Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith became a Rabbi to learn the truth and teach the truth. He became a lawyer to help others speak the truth. He studied molecular biology, virology and infectious diseases at the University of California at Berkeley, and he knows the truth. You may have heard of him as the lawyer for Dr. Yosef Glassman who is fighting to stop euthanasia in New Jersey. You may have seen his letter showing the false information that was used by the public health officials to bully the rabbis into closing synagogues and yeshivas. And, now you can see and hear him for yourself.
Rabbi Smith is married and the father of nine children and lives in New Jersey.
Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith
[email protected]
Interview Council
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
https://www.mindwars.uk/
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/