Hezbollah (Lebanon) has released footage from 08-05-2026 showing the targeting of an Iron Dome launcher and the maintenance crew at the Jal al-Alam military site in northern Israel, using FPV drones, possibly equipped with PG-7VL or PG-7-AT high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads.

Adding:

🚨 Israel is using 'war criminal' AI to track and kill in Lebanon



The Los Angeles Times reveals the IDF is deploying an AI targeting system that experts say cannot reliably distinguish between fighters and civilians, generating false positives at lethal scale.



🔴 The system pulls data from phone metadata, facial recognition, drone feeds, SIM tracking, and social media through Palantir's Maven.



🔴 Target profiles are made in seconds — a task that previously required hundreds of analysts.



🔴 The fatal flaw is that the system flags behavioral patterns, not direct evidence of combat. Relatives, financiers, and administrators are marked because their communication patterns resemble those of fighters.



🔴 No human check is performed; AI only pattern-matches. Flawed data leads to repeated lethal mistakes on a large scale. No one questions the output.



The algorithm kills — a perfect match for the IDF's dream of automated war crimes.

Adding:

Israel ran secret military base in Iraq's western desert — report



The Wall Street Journal reveals that Israel established a clandestine outpost in Iraq just before the Iran war, with US knowledge. The base housed special forces and search‑and‑rescue teams, giving the Israeli air force closer access roughly 1,000 miles from Iran.



🔍 When a local shepherd reported unusual helicopter activity, Iraqi troops drove out to investigate at dawn – and came under intense fire. One soldier was killed, two wounded.



Iraq filed a formal UN complaint attributing the attack to the US. Washington denied involvement.

Adding from image, description of UKMTO warning:

An IRGC drone-kamikaze attacked a bulk carrier in Qatar's territorial waters northeast of the port of Mesaieed,



As a result of the strike, a small fire broke out on board the vessel, but there were no casualties.



At the same time, through the Strait of Hormuz, on the so-called northern route, approved by Tehran, a Qatari tanker Al Kharaitiyat, loaded with LNG at a plant in Ras Laffan, passed for the first time. The ship's destination is Pakistan.



@Intelslava

Adding:

❗️American President Donald Trump stated that the United States will seize the reserves of enriched uranium from Iran.

“Sooner or later, we will get them. We are monitoring this. You know, I created what is called the Space Force, and they are monitoring this every [day]. If someone enters there, they will be able to tell you their name, address, and badge number. No, we are monitoring this very well. If someone approaches this place, we will find out about it and blow them to hell,” said the American leader during an interview with journalist Sheryl Atkinson, answering a relevant question.

Adding, more about the US greediness on Uranium. A post from Rybar;

Goodbye, uranium📝

Venezuela eliminates its nuclear legacy



At the end of April, 13.5 kg of highly enriched uranium was transported out of Venezuela. The operation was organized jointly by the USA, Venezuelan authorities, Great Britain, and the IAEA.



The radioactive cargo was removed from the old RV-1 research reactor near Caracas. It was transported by land to a port, then by sea on a specialized British vessel to South Carolina to the American Savannah River facility.



📌The RV-1 reactor stopped operating back in 1991. Since then, the highly enriched fuel had been sitting there as dead weight. Although this amount of uranium is insufficient to create any bomb without complex infrastructure, the material still posed a security threat — sensitive components could end up on the black market.



🖍What's curious is how differently the participants present this event. For the IAEA, it's purely a technical procedure to reduce nuclear risks. But the Donald Trump administration uses the uranium removal as yet another foreign policy victory. The Department of Energy stated that the success became possible thanks to a renewed Venezuela and the decisive leadership of the US president.



❗️Therefore, one shouldn't overstate the significance of this event. It's more of a cleanup of old vulnerabilities. Nevertheless, the access granted to American and British specialists to such a facility says something. After recent political changes, such operations became possible, although full normalization of relations between the countries is still far off.



