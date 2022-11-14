Declare Unto You the Gospel-charles lawson bible sermon-nov 13 2022

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Central to
the Gospel Is the Resurrection of Christ from the Dead; and If Christ
Be Not Risen--Preaching Is in Vain, You're Still in Your Sins. The
Resurrection of Christ Proves--God Is [Exists], Christ Is Who He Claims
to Be, He Is the Saviour of the World, and That He Gives Life. List of
Post Resurrection Appearances. Because Jesus Was Dead and Is Now Alive
for Evermore, He Is Fully Qualified to Do All That He Does in the Book
of Revelation.