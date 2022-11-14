Create New Account
Declare Unto You the Gospel-charles lawson bible sermon-nov 13 2022
27 views
Rightly dividing the word
Published 15 days ago |

Central to the Gospel Is the Resurrection of Christ from the Dead; and If Christ Be Not Risen--Preaching Is in Vain, You're Still in Your Sins. The Resurrection of Christ Proves--God Is [Exists], Christ Is Who He Claims to Be, He Is the Saviour of the World, and That He Gives Life. List of Post Resurrection Appearances. Because Jesus Was Dead and Is Now Alive for Evermore, He Is Fully Qualified to Do All That He Does in the Book of Revelation.

jesusbible studypodcast

