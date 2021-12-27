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IMSAI 8080 running Knight Rider KITT program
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0 view • December 27, 2021
This is a simple program that you will be able to load on your IMSAI 8080 that simulates the old 1980's TV series Knight Rider's talking car named Kitt.
I found another Youtube video displaying this program, and I thought that it might be nice to give it a try on my IMSAI. You can find the BEN Z Youtube Channel right here. https://youtu.be/S6rXcRc3NR0
Ben was nice enough to share the assembly language code that goes with this program and I was able to export it to machine language, so that I could load it up on my IMSAI.
Here are the two files, that I created, that will help you load this very simple program up on your IMSAI 8080
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A67t...
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YiP_...
I found another Youtube video displaying this program, and I thought that it might be nice to give it a try on my IMSAI. You can find the BEN Z Youtube Channel right here. https://youtu.be/S6rXcRc3NR0
Ben was nice enough to share the assembly language code that goes with this program and I was able to export it to machine language, so that I could load it up on my IMSAI.
Here are the two files, that I created, that will help you load this very simple program up on your IMSAI 8080
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A67t...
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YiP_...
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