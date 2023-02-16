Biden Abuse of Marines Under Investigation in Federal Lawsuit! READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/judicial-watch-sues-pentagon/



Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Defense for records about the use of U.S. Marines for President Joe Biden’s controversial September 1, 2022, campaign speech in Philadelphia (Judicial Watch vs. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:23-cv-00213)).

