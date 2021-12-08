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Spike in Vaccine Deaths In UK exposed By Undertaker John O'Looney
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222 views • December 08, 2021
Heart Attacks & Blood Clots deaths have increased dramatically after Covid Vaxx according to UK Undertaker.
Video Clip
05:10 VIDEO: UK Funeral Director Reports 14 Times Increase in Heart Attacks & Blood Clots After Covid Vaxx
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61aff5cf4850130c1aec01f8
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Video Clip
05:10 VIDEO: UK Funeral Director Reports 14 Times Increase in Heart Attacks & Blood Clots After Covid Vaxx
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61aff5cf4850130c1aec01f8
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
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