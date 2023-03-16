Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buddy’s Tale. Part 3. Homeless Cat Story. ✨🐾🦁❤️✨
24 views
channel image
SNIPERCAT
Published 21 hours ago |

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit. 

it took me 2 months to finally 🐝 able to touch this cat.

it was seen first June 22 2022, it was seen in 5 other yards, it got in a fight with a huge grey cat double Buddy’s weight, and Buddy won. There was grey cat fur all over the persons backyard. 😆🐾🐾🦁🐯


Keywords
natureelton johnphotographyanimalscatpetsbuddyrescuededmontonfelinekittyadoptcfc66homeless catcrazyfunnycats66videoshopbeautiful catsniper catvery best cat videosvideoshop catsbuddys talecat rescuedadoptdontshopsad songs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket