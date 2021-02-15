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What Pisses Me Off About Hillary Clinton's Support
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80 views • February 15, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3467/what-pisses-me-off-about-hillary-clintons-support
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3467-what-pisses-me-off-about-hillary-clintons-support
With all the corruption and alleged criminality surrounding Hillary Clinton - why don't her supporters seem to care? Stefan Molyneux looks at the recent allegations which surround Hillary Clinton, why her supporters will vote for her regardless of her corruption, the reality of the low intelligence voter, the importance of the ability to defer gratification and the horrifying consequences of embracing big government in this election cycle.
The Decay of Western Civilization by Helmuth Nyborg
Study: http://www.fdrurl.com/Helmuth-Nyborg-Democracy
Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTdMY9RI-7E
Human Intelligence (IQ) Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUyYzJ5G1GgvfM59JEpDkteX
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3467-what-pisses-me-off-about-hillary-clintons-support
With all the corruption and alleged criminality surrounding Hillary Clinton - why don't her supporters seem to care? Stefan Molyneux looks at the recent allegations which surround Hillary Clinton, why her supporters will vote for her regardless of her corruption, the reality of the low intelligence voter, the importance of the ability to defer gratification and the horrifying consequences of embracing big government in this election cycle.
The Decay of Western Civilization by Helmuth Nyborg
Study: http://www.fdrurl.com/Helmuth-Nyborg-Democracy
Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTdMY9RI-7E
Human Intelligence (IQ) Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUyYzJ5G1GgvfM59JEpDkteX
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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