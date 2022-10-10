Create New Account
Lt. Col. Scott Mann - Operation Pineapple Express | The Shawn Ryan Show Vigilance Elite
22 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Lt. Col. Scott Mann - Operation Pineapple Express

Sep 26, 2022 Shawn Ryan Show  | SRS #036

Retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann and a small team of former special ops personnel orchestrated what is now known as Operation Pineapple Express. Extracting our Afghan Allies from Taliban regime during a time of extreme violence due to the United States withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan.

SCOTT MANN LINKS: BOOK: https://amzn.to/3S9tlqP

Instagram: @Rooftop_Leadership 
https://linktr.ee/rooftop_leadership

Keywords
navy sealgreen beretscott mannvigilance eliteshawn ryan showoperation pineapple express

