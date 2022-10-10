Lt. Col. Scott Mann - Operation Pineapple Express | The Shawn Ryan Show Vigilance Elite

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Lt. Col. Scott Mann - Operation Pineapple Express
Sep 26, 2022 Shawn Ryan Show | SRS #036
Retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann and a small team of former special ops personnel orchestrated what is now known as Operation Pineapple Express. Extracting our Afghan Allies from Taliban regime during a time of extreme violence due to the United States withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan.
SCOTT MANN LINKS: BOOK: https://amzn.to/3S9tlqP
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