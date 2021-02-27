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Brandy Vaughan. Scare Tactics Used on Her.
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70 views • February 27, 2021
Lived March 21, 1976 and died December 7, 2020 (44). Death in Santa Barbara, California.
Physical objects moved is 8. Purchased and brought to house is 1. 9 total.
I. Total electronic surveillance: phone (all text/conversations), laptop/internet, listening devices planted at home.
1. Hide-a-key missing 4-months appears on front door step.
II. Action taken: $3,000 alarm installed, locks changed.
2. Front door entered/exited.
3. Master code entered (twice) by agent to activate/turn off alarm.
4. Dining room window unlocked, opened, closed, left unlocked.
Sequence of events:
-- 3:45 am: home entered, disarmed alarm
-- 3:46 am: hallway sensor activated
-- 3:48 am: dining room window unlocked, opened and closed
-- 3:49 am: alarm reentered and agent exited
III. Master code was then changed. New code entered by agent:
5. Laptop moved to middle of kitchen floor.
Left town for 2-weeks:
6. Night prior to return: ladder taken from garage, moved to window where blinds had been left opened.
IV. 2-days after return:
7. Buddha moved from top of dog-cage to garage floor.
8. Paintings knocked over in garage.
VI. 4-days after return, phone conversation tapped: duck left on picnic table.
Brandy says on private phone conversation about being a "sitting duck".
9. Duck bought by agent and left on outside picnic table.
Note: Had some free time and looked at this video. Good thing she video recorded the tactics. Shows alarms and locks are a useless waste of money. No doubt an entire team worked on this.
Physical objects moved is 8. Purchased and brought to house is 1. 9 total.
I. Total electronic surveillance: phone (all text/conversations), laptop/internet, listening devices planted at home.
1. Hide-a-key missing 4-months appears on front door step.
II. Action taken: $3,000 alarm installed, locks changed.
2. Front door entered/exited.
3. Master code entered (twice) by agent to activate/turn off alarm.
4. Dining room window unlocked, opened, closed, left unlocked.
Sequence of events:
-- 3:45 am: home entered, disarmed alarm
-- 3:46 am: hallway sensor activated
-- 3:48 am: dining room window unlocked, opened and closed
-- 3:49 am: alarm reentered and agent exited
III. Master code was then changed. New code entered by agent:
5. Laptop moved to middle of kitchen floor.
Left town for 2-weeks:
6. Night prior to return: ladder taken from garage, moved to window where blinds had been left opened.
IV. 2-days after return:
7. Buddha moved from top of dog-cage to garage floor.
8. Paintings knocked over in garage.
VI. 4-days after return, phone conversation tapped: duck left on picnic table.
Brandy says on private phone conversation about being a "sitting duck".
9. Duck bought by agent and left on outside picnic table.
Note: Had some free time and looked at this video. Good thing she video recorded the tactics. Shows alarms and locks are a useless waste of money. No doubt an entire team worked on this.
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