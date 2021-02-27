Brandy Vaughan. Scare Tactics Used on Her.

Lived March 21, 1976 and died December 7, 2020 (44). Death in Santa Barbara, California.



Physical objects moved is 8. Purchased and brought to house is 1. 9 total.



I. Total electronic surveillance: phone (all text/conversations), laptop/internet, listening devices planted at home.

1. Hide-a-key missing 4-months appears on front door step.

II. Action taken: $3,000 alarm installed, locks changed.

2. Front door entered/exited.

3. Master code entered (twice) by agent to activate/turn off alarm.

4. Dining room window unlocked, opened, closed, left unlocked.

Sequence of events:

-- 3:45 am: home entered, disarmed alarm

-- 3:46 am: hallway sensor activated

-- 3:48 am: dining room window unlocked, opened and closed

-- 3:49 am: alarm reentered and agent exited

III. Master code was then changed. New code entered by agent:

5. Laptop moved to middle of kitchen floor.

Left town for 2-weeks:

6. Night prior to return: ladder taken from garage, moved to window where blinds had been left opened.

IV. 2-days after return:

7. Buddha moved from top of dog-cage to garage floor.

8. Paintings knocked over in garage.

VI. 4-days after return, phone conversation tapped: duck left on picnic table.

Brandy says on private phone conversation about being a "sitting duck".

9. Duck bought by agent and left on outside picnic table.



Note: Had some free time and looked at this video. Good thing she video recorded the tactics. Shows alarms and locks are a useless waste of money. No doubt an entire team worked on this.