4/19/2021 Miles Guo @4th Anniversary of April 19 Incident (Part II): Thanks to our Fellow Fighters Who Have Firmly Followed the Whistleblowers’ Movement, I’ll Fight for You in My Whole Life

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We’ve seen who are the opportunists and who are the true CCP terminators in the past 4 years. The amount of threat I suffered and the temptation I had are what 99.9% of the people cannot stand. I’d like to thank those who have been firmly following the Whistleblowers’ Movement and supporting me because of the April 19th Incident. You are the most valuable assets that I have got after so long a time. I will fight for you in my whole life, and I’ll reward you with actions and results