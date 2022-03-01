EP 2834-6PM CONFIRMED: BioWeapons Labs In Ukraine Run Under DoD Per 2005 Treaty  

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In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022 (local time), as Russia conducted what Ukrainian leaders described as a “full-scale attack” on Ukraine, the hashtag #USBiolabs started to trend on Twitter as dozens of accounts repeated a piece of Russian propaganda, claiming that the actual focus of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was secret U.S. biolabs where deadly diseases (such as COVID-19) were supposedly being produced.
Special Guest: Angela Matthews candidate For Iredell county commissioner
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