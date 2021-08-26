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The COVID Vaccine War - This Is Not A Drill ,, GRAPHENE OXIDE WHAT IT DOES IN YOUR BODY ....
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80 views • August 26, 2021
The COVID Vaccine War - This Is Not A Drill ,, GRAPHENE OXIDE WHAT IT DOES IN YOUR BODY ....
The graphene oxide in the COVID jabs, as well as the nanoscale components being dispersed via chemtrails, create secondary electro-magnetic circuits that piggy-back onto the body's central nervous system. These covert physiological modifications act as foundational support for synthetic vaccine components and the coming bio-cyber CBDC financial apps that are designed to interact with human DNA.
Nanobot encapsulating neuron...
https://odysee.com/@Mark2.0Podcast:4/f5b2d9ef107c033480594dd953955c7f:0
Magnetism after vaccination...
https://t.me/laquintacolumna/8795
Magnetic fields provide a new way to communicate wirelessly to and from the human body...
https://www.electronicproducts.com/magnetic-fields-provide-a-new-way-to-communicate-wirelessly-via-the-human-body/#
“DARPA is preparing for a future in which a combination of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, and cyber operations may cause conflicts to play out on timelines that are too short for humans to effectively manage with current technology alone,” said Al Emondi, the N3 program manager. “By creating a more accessible brain-machine interface that doesn’t require surgery to use, DARPA could deliver tools that allow mission commanders to remain meaningfully involved in dynamic operations that unfold at rapid speed.”
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2019-05-20
We are living a unique moment in the history of this planet. Despite the fact that most of its inhabitants do not have the slightest notion of what is happening, an occult group is invisibly seeking to act with a technology still unknown to the great masses. Their sinister objective is the marking, registering, and controlling of all individuals in society.
Graphene - A biocompatible implant...
https://graphene-flagship.eu/graphene/news/graphene-sensors-read-low-frequency-neural-waves-associated-with-distinct-brain-states/
Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Graphene Oxide Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'...
https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html
Stanford physicists discover new quantum use for graphene oxide,, ie, magnetism...
https://news.stanford.edu/2019/07/25/new-quantum-trick-graphene-magnetism/
The billionaires at the World Economic Forum really like graphene oxide...
https://t.me/laquintacolumna/8797
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9
The graphene oxide in the COVID jabs, as well as the nanoscale components being dispersed via chemtrails, create secondary electro-magnetic circuits that piggy-back onto the body's central nervous system. These covert physiological modifications act as foundational support for synthetic vaccine components and the coming bio-cyber CBDC financial apps that are designed to interact with human DNA.
Nanobot encapsulating neuron...
https://odysee.com/@Mark2.0Podcast:4/f5b2d9ef107c033480594dd953955c7f:0
Magnetism after vaccination...
https://t.me/laquintacolumna/8795
Magnetic fields provide a new way to communicate wirelessly to and from the human body...
https://www.electronicproducts.com/magnetic-fields-provide-a-new-way-to-communicate-wirelessly-via-the-human-body/#
“DARPA is preparing for a future in which a combination of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, and cyber operations may cause conflicts to play out on timelines that are too short for humans to effectively manage with current technology alone,” said Al Emondi, the N3 program manager. “By creating a more accessible brain-machine interface that doesn’t require surgery to use, DARPA could deliver tools that allow mission commanders to remain meaningfully involved in dynamic operations that unfold at rapid speed.”
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2019-05-20
We are living a unique moment in the history of this planet. Despite the fact that most of its inhabitants do not have the slightest notion of what is happening, an occult group is invisibly seeking to act with a technology still unknown to the great masses. Their sinister objective is the marking, registering, and controlling of all individuals in society.
Graphene - A biocompatible implant...
https://graphene-flagship.eu/graphene/news/graphene-sensors-read-low-frequency-neural-waves-associated-with-distinct-brain-states/
Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Graphene Oxide Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'...
https://rumble.com/vkgdq7-deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine.html
Stanford physicists discover new quantum use for graphene oxide,, ie, magnetism...
https://news.stanford.edu/2019/07/25/new-quantum-trick-graphene-magnetism/
The billionaires at the World Economic Forum really like graphene oxide...
https://t.me/laquintacolumna/8797
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9
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