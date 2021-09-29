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HILLARY'S AMERICA THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY
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91 views • September 29, 2021
HILLARY'S AMERICA THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Bur2H5
As i am playing catch up with the polical goins on of the last decade or so, i found this documentary and learned so much from it i knew i had to post it. Anyone who missed this needs to check it out.
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Bur2H5
As i am playing catch up with the polical goins on of the last decade or so, i found this documentary and learned so much from it i knew i had to post it. Anyone who missed this needs to check it out.
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