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Pigs Are Our Half-Human Brothers - Max Spiers Interview Clip
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244 views • September 16, 2019
Clip from an interview with Max Spiers, in which he discloses that the pigs (swine) humans eat were hybridized by the Annunaki by mating humans with wild boars, making us cannibals if we eat pork. This gives new meaning to Deuteronomy and Leviticus and the kosher laws, and Halal! What you have thought of as mythological is TRUTH.
Shudder... "The Other White Meat"... o_O
Check out my website for more shocking truth http://eatingtoascend.com
Shudder... "The Other White Meat"... o_O
Check out my website for more shocking truth http://eatingtoascend.com
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