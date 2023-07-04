https://gettr.com/post/p2kxjb39f23

06/27/2023 Steve Bannon and Brian Costello on Warroom: Neil Shen said on CCTV that as part of Sequoia, the US firm, he has access to over 40 years of information on their investments. That's very valuable to him. He even pointed out a specific example of Zappos, an online shoe retailer that Sequoia invested in and sold to Amazon. They (Sequoia) are providing money and information and know-how from building some of America's best companies to replicate and build companies in China.





06/27/2023 史蒂夫·班农《战斗室》：沈南鹏在中共的中央电视台曾说，作为红杉资本这家美国公司的一部分，他可以接触到他们40多年的投资信息。而这对他来说是非常有价值的。甚至他举出了一个具体的例子，Zappos这是一家在线鞋类零售商，红杉资本投资了该公司并将其卖给了亚马逊。他们（红杉资本）正在提供资金以及建立一些美国最好公司的信息和知识，以便在中国复制和建立公司。



