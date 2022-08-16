A Day in the Life of Cannabis Jimmy as he tours a Colombian Park near Medellin on Monday August 15th. Big Catholic religous Holiday today - nobody is working

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The Colombians really know how to take it easy on a Holiday. Many of them go to the local park - like this one in our little town of Sabaneta where we live. Very close to Medellin.
By the way, we have a 5 Star Bed and Breakfast here in town. check it out:
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
Come of down for a visit and meet Cannabis Jimmy in person. My son and I live here and we are two expats from Newport Beach, California.
We also host Cannabis Tours on our half acre property: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
Cheers !