A Day in the Life of Cannabis Jimmy as he tours a Colombian Park near Medellin on Monday August 15th. Big Catholic religous Holiday today - nobody is working

The Colombians really know how to take it easy on a Holiday. Many of them go to the local park - like this one in our little town of Sabaneta where we live. Very close to Medellin.

By the way, we have a 5 Star Bed and Breakfast here in town. check it out:

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.

Come of down for a visit and meet Cannabis Jimmy in person. My son and I live here and we are two expats from Newport Beach, California.

We also host Cannabis Tours on our half acre property: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

Cheers !



